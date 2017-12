It was a very merry Christmas for dozens of lucky people in Málaga, as the city scored the province’s largest ever win in Spain’s famous annual Christmas lottery draw, held last Friday, December 22.

For the first time since 2012 winning tickets for the draw’s huge top prize, known as ‘El Gordo’, or the Fat One, were sold by lottery shops in the city – and it returned in a huge way, with a total of €128.8 million shared by the winners.