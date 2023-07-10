New facility to protect seagrass

A mobile phone app has been created by the regional government which allows users to view the position of the protected sea grass prairies that exist off the coast of the Valencia region.

Acting councillor for the ecological transition, Isaura Navarro explained that ‘GVA Fondea’ is ‘especially orientated towards boat owners’.

She explained that the app contains an updated map showing the exact location of the prairies.

The technology is designed to protect this precious natural resource that is so important for life beneath the waves.

