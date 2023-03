An alert was sounded by fishermen over a large whale which appeared to be caught up in nets off the coast of the Valencia region.

Biologists from the Fundación Oceanogràfic set out to investigate and were able to observe that the animal – a 17-metre-long fin whale – was not trapped but actually had a deformity. It was suffering from scoliosis, which is a sideways curvature of the spine.

