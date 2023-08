The provincial fire service reported that a team from Torrevieja was called to an irrigation pool in Pilar de la Horadada after a large bird was spotted in the water.

It turned out to be a Eurasian eagle-owl which was trapped inside the six-metre-deep farming infrastructure.

They set up a system of ropes with a ladder so that a firefighter could descend to the water to collect the stricken bird of prey with a fishing net on a pole.

