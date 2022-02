A new bylaw to regulate matters of social coexistence is due to come into force in Santa Pola soon, announced the town hall.

Amongst the changes to the existing local legislation, the bylaw establishes that people must respect the rest times of residents by not making noise in the streets between midnight and 08.00 all year around, and from 15.00-17.00 in the summer – the traditional siesta time.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News