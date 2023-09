Following a series of thefts of electric bicycles in the Vega Baja area, Guardia Civil have arrested a man living in Orihuela and two women from Torrevieja.

The investigation was launched when an increasing number of electric bikes were being reported stolen at the beginning of August, explained a spokesman for the force.

Officers based in Almoradí were able to identify a suspect.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News