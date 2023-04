Two small earthquakes occurred in the north of Alicante province on Easter Sunday.

The tremors were noted by residents but did not cause any damage.

The first earthquake was registered at 21.44, with the epicentre in the north-east of Calpe, according to the national geographic institute (IGN).

A short time afterwards – at 22.01 – a tremor occurred in the south of Benitachell.

