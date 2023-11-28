Going nuts about nougat

Spain goes nutty about nougat at Christmas – and the traditional producers in Jijona in Alicante province are working flat out to provide enough bars to supply the country.

Costa Blanca News photographer David Revenga visited one of the most famous manufactures, 1880 to see how they make the snack.

As with most Spanish sweets that have honey and almonds as ingredients, the origins date back to the Moors, who occupied parts of the country for more than 700 years.

