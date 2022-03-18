A poem by David Whitney c 2022

Mothers wave their sons goodbye

Their eyes awash with tears

They don’t know if they’ll meet again

Nothing can quell their fears

A final hug a kiss goodbye

And then they’re on their way

Soldiers now and not young men

Dispensable some say

Unable to know reasons

Their innocence abused

They have to fight whatever

But they’re only being used

A war for greed and ego’s

For power God knows why

Those men who make decisions

Aren’t the ones who have to die

Old men who have no future

Happy to destroy the young

And history repeats itself

With a song already sung.

