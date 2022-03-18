A poem by David Whitney c 2022
Mothers wave their sons goodbye
Their eyes awash with tears
They don’t know if they’ll meet again
Nothing can quell their fears
A final hug a kiss goodbye
And then they’re on their way
Soldiers now and not young men
Dispensable some say
Unable to know reasons
Their innocence abused
They have to fight whatever
But they’re only being used
A war for greed and ego’s
For power God knows why
Those men who make decisions
Aren’t the ones who have to die
Old men who have no future
Happy to destroy the young
And history repeats itself
With a song already sung.
‘A Song Already Sung’
