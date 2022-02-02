New ‘Earth companion’ located by Alicante-led team

A second transient Earth Trojan asteroid has been identified – a space rock that shares its orbit with our planet.

A team of astronomers led by researcher Toni Santana-Ros from Alicante university is behind the discovery of the 2020 XL5.

“The Trojan asteroids could be ideal bases for an advanced exploration of the Solar System,” enthused Sr Santana-Ros.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News