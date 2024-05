A 57-year-old man and his dog have died in house fire in San Miguel de Salinas.

The provincial fire service reported that the blaze occurred at the home in Calle Los Roslales in Mirador del Mediterráneo urbanisation late on Tuesday morning.

Local police and Guardia Civil tried to gain access to the property before the fire engines arrived from Torrevieja but the dense smoke inside prevented them from entering.

