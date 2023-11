Low-cost, high-speed train (AVE) services will start being provided on the Murcia-Madrid line by French company Ouigo during the first half of next year, state rail infrastructure agency Adif has confirmed.

Furthermore, the other two low-cost AVE companies – AVLO (part of public rail company Renfe) and Italian-Spanish venture Iryo – are also ‘studying the possibility’ of adding their services to the line.

