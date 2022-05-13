Email

May 11

Mariupol a city of ghosts.

Where amongst devastation

The brave hold their posts.

From faceless windows

Come the echoes of lives.

One man’s invasion,

Who lives and who dies?

The menacing rumble

Proceeding the threat

Of homes left in ashes.

No remorse, no regret.

Families in terror

In basements below

Annihilation of innocents

From this cowardly foe.

The constant tormenting,

The fires in the skies.

No birdsong, no laughter,

Just screaming and cries.

The snapping of gunfire,

The hiss of a drone,

The thud of a mortar

Finding it’s home.

The country fragmented

In search of escape,

While they hide in the darkness

Not knowing their fate.

But nations are waiting

With arms open wide.

To welcome these people

Of courage and pride.

This is a poem I wrote because I feel so affected by the terrible situation in Ukraine.

Tina Hellawell