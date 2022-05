A plan to protect land along the Valencia region’s coastline has been granted a reprieve by the Supreme Court (TS).

The territorial action plan for green infrastructure of the coast (PATIVEL) was passed by regional government decree in May 2018, but an appeal against it was upheld by a Regional Supreme Court (TSJCV) judgment in March 2021, which annulled the legislation.

However, this has now been overturned.

