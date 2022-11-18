The mother hugged her only son

As he set off to war

At eighteen he had no idea

Just what the war was for

He’d only played with toy guns

Now he had to shoot to kill

To murder men he didn’t know

To whom he felt no ill

His mother wiped away her tears

He turned to wave goodbye

He didn’t want to leave her

Didn’t want to see her cry

But off he knew he had to go

To leave his world behind

Knowing there’d be dangers

Of the most hair raising kind

The trenches were a filthy place

No comforts to enjoy

No place for any soldier

Let alone a precious boy

The orders were to face the foe

To run towards their fire

To shoot as many enemies

To see their lives expire

A challenge for a kind young man

Who wouldn’t hurt a fly

But he knew he had to run and shoot

He knew that he would die

And lying there with little breath

Or life within his heart

He thought about his mother

And the day he did depart

The picture of her lovely face

Awash with bitter tears

Was all that he could think of

As he faced his final fears

But suddenly stood by him

Was his father with a smile

He said he’d come to meet him

And to comfort him a while

His father held his hand out

And his son took it with pride

His father was a soldier too

So together side by side

They walked a field of poppies

To a sunset on a shore

Still wondering why they had to die

And what the war was for

By David Whitney

Torrevieja © 2022