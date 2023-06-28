Britons investigated for holiday villa scam

The suspects allegedly behind a holiday villa rental scam, which conned victims all over Spain and in the UK, have been tracked down by the Guardia Civil and include UK residents.

According to a spokesman for the force, operation ‘rent-a-fake’ was launched a year ago, after a victim reported they had been swindled.

The method used involved stealing the profiles of advertisers on well-known holiday rental websites with villas in Alicante and Cádiz provinces.

