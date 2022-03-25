Not afraid of the needle

Email

March 21

Dear Editor,

I am ninety-three years old. During those years, I have been vaccinated several times, as a civilian and in the Army. Over a year ago, I was jabbed three times, on each occasion without any after affects, and can honestly say I feel as healthy now as I have ever been.

It saddens me seeing all the anti-vaccers spitting their poison. All they are doing is causing the deaths of many people who are swayed by deception.

In many cases you will find the misguided people are simply afraid of the needle.

How sad.

Sincerely,

EL