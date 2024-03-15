Email

March 14

The ITV service seems to have some issues. Online appointments are not available and there are long queues of cars waiting to get in, causing traffic congestion and blocking bike lanes in Benidorm.

They are currently picketing and striking outside. I took this photo recently while passing by. It is chaotic.

It is difficult to understand how we are expected to complete the ITV for our vehicles.

Professionals and garages who used to increase their earnings by taking cars to ITV for their clients may find it is no longer worth having a mechanic sit in a queue for four to six hours.

Text and photo by David Lockhead