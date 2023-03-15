Banks bow to pressure over services for the elderly

An agreement enabling people aged over 65 to continue using bank books to keep track of their accounts has been reached between the government and associations of banks and of their customers.

Minister for economic affairs Nadia Calviño highlighted the ‘positive impact’ of protocols and codes of good practice to support elderly or disabled people, to provide in-person services in rural areas, and to relieve pressure on vulnerable families with variable interest rate mortgages.

