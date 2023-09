Elche council is waging war on fly tipping of rubbish, garden cuttings or furniture outside of containers on streets and other areas by levying fines of €300 against offenders.

“This is not simply making a mess, it is a lack of respect for Elche, our environment and the future generations who will inherit this land,” asserted councillor for public services Claudio Guilabert.

