Mum, hope all is well up in Heaven

Down here’s in a bit of a mess

The government’s made such a ‘cock up’

There are homes in financial distress

The world has gone totally crazy

Just to live is becoming a chore

The rich just get richer and richer

By draining the life from the poor

Food banks are a need and soup kitchens

Are an echo from back in the past

When Charles Dickens wrote stories of hardship

Never thinking that hardship would last

Mum you’d be gob smacked at prices

From bread to tea bags and the like

And train fares and bus fares expensive

So many now ride on their bike

It’s a pantomime world at the moment

With tales you just couldn’t make up

There’s many a poor Cinderella

Though the Barons are never hard up

Oh! Mum you would weep at the horrors

A Europe, war torn by one man

You wouldn’t believe how we live now

But we endeavour to do what we can

I hope that you’re living a rich life

One that you really deserve

Cos down here you’d be dreading the winter

And the bills that are now quite absurd

Greed has enveloped the world now

There’s also a lack of regard

“I’m all right Jack” sums up the problems

But I’m praying each night very hard

I wish you were here to pray with me

Though that’s selfish but very sincere

I suppose my world’s in such a turmoil

Because mum you’re no longer here.

by David Whitney

Torrevieja ©2022