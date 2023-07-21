‘It’s a Family Affair’

Email

July 15

Do any English readers run a small family business in Benidorm?

We are a small production company looking to produce a series of TV documentaries about people who run a small business in Benidorm together with other members of their families.

The series will highlight the ups-and-downs of the businesses and all the challenges that come with trying to keep your head above the water in these difficult times.

If any readers fit the above criteria and would be interested in taking part in this future series, we would very much like to hear from them. (particularly if the business is unusual or in some way unique).

Readers can contact me at: john.errolflynnfilms @gmail.com

Thank you and best wishes.

John Hale

Producer

I’m in Love with Errol Flynn Media Productions.