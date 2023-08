Three of Hungary’s most wanted criminals have been arrested in Spain in a joint operation by the Guardia Civil and the Rapid Intervention Team of the National Investigation Bureau of the Hungarian Police (KR NNI).

The sting resulted in the simultaneous arrest of three ‘high-level organised criminals’ in Calpe.

The Hungarian nationals headed up the list of Europe’s most wanted and figured on Europol’s ‘Most Wanted’ website.

