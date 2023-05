Cross-dressing is obligatory in Benitachell on Saturday – its ‘mayors for a day’ have given their orders.

The annual celebrations for Saint Pancras’ Day are universally held to be among the silliest and most enjoyable on the Marina Alta town’s fiesta calendar.

This year the mayors-for-a-day decreed that tomorrow (May 13), the whole town is required to dress up as the opposite sex for the day.

