Valencia aims to blast away bureaucracy

The Valencia government is going to ‘change at least 28 laws, 46 decrees, 448 procedures, and six orders’ in order to ‘eliminate the bureaucratic burden for companies and citizens’, according to regional president Carlos Mazón.

He told an audience on Tuesday that his ‘Plan Simplifica’ (plan to simplify) will be introduced over the next two years.

It is a ‘strategic initiative’ to reform public administration, increase efficiency and improve attention to the public, he claimed – and it will be done via a decree-law which will affect ‘the whole of our land’.

