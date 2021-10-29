More than a third of Britons enjoy ‘TIE time’

Just over a year after the TIE (Tarjeta Identidad de Extranjero) residency card was launched, the latest figures from the Spanish government show that 36% of UK nationals in Spain now have the biometric ID that ‘explicitly recognises their rights under the Withdrawal Agreement’.

Commenting on the figures, Ambassador Hugh Elliott said: “Whilst it’s still not obligatory to have one, it has become clear over the last 12 months that the TIE makes people’s lives easier.”

