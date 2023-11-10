Legalising homes

Email

November 7

Dear Sir,

The recent articles in your paper from John Kirby are absolutely relevant to so many of us and finally personally I feel someone is on our side and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

We have spent so many years under a black cloud, and we do try to carry on and enjoy our lives in this wonderful country, but we always feel this sad situation is hanging over us.

Obviously as well, it has taken so much money that we hadn’t planned on spending.

Hopefully very soon, we can really start enjoying our retirement and the life we moved here to have.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the great man called John Kirby and of course I enjoy reading your paper every Friday.

Keep up the good work.

Katherine Creed