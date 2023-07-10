Thanks for the ride – seahorses returned

Seahorses which had been accidentally caught by fishermen have been returned to the wild after recovering at the Oceanographic centre in Valencia.

The initiative also involved the regional agriculture department, divers from the Oceanographic foundation and Ambiens association, the local fishermen’s guild and the boat of the marine reserve.

They had been admitted a few months ago after getting caught in fishing nets, thanks to fishermen who activated the protocol for rescuing marine fauna.

