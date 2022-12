An ancient Roman cistern has been discovered in Santa Pola during work to demolish the disused Red Cross building in Viguetas.

The town hall was planning to protect a late 18th-early 19th century ‘aljibe’ cistern for collecting rainwater under the building, which was being cleaned when the archaeologists noticed mortar that was typically used in Roman hydraulic constructions.

They immediately called the regional government’s archaeological inspector.

