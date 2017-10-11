Alleged pig killers: ‘It was a prank’

Two men on trial deny crushing 79 piglets to death at Huércal Overa farm

By Richard Torné

Two men on trial for allegedly crushing 79 piglets to death at a Huércal Overa farm have apologised for their actions but deny killing any of them.

Daniel Asensio Agüera and Mantas Radekevicius worked at the Filo Porc farm when the incident happened in January 2016. The two were caught after footage showing Agüera diving on the screaming piglets was uploaded on the WhatsApp mobile messaging service.

During the one-day trial last Thursday (October 5) in Almería city at the city of justice’s number two criminal court, the two apologised for the incident, which they described as “a prank”, but insisted that no animal was killed.