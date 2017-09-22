Wines from Castilla

0
4

The tripling of the number of Spanish Masters of Wine in one fell swoop recently is a further indication of the Spanish Wine World’s intent. Not only are they making top quality wines that can rub shoulders with the world’s best, but they are also becoming increasingly more prominent in the fields of wine education and wine promotion.
Pedro Ballesteros MW was the lone Spanish Master of Wine until recently, having been joined, just a couple of weeks ago, by Fernando Mora MW and Andreas Kubach MW. And, I also hear that there are other Spaniards who are within reach of achieving this coveted title, with either just their final exams to sit, or their theses to complete!

Contact/Follow Colin – www.colinharknessonwine.com colin@colinharknessonwine.com Twitter @colinonwine Facebook Colin Harkness.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

SHARE
Previous articleEls Poblets
Next articleRambla Salada climb

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here