Wines from Castilla

The tripling of the number of Spanish Masters of Wine in one fell swoop recently is a further indication of the Spanish Wine World’s intent. Not only are they making top quality wines that can rub shoulders with the world’s best, but they are also becoming increasingly more prominent in the fields of wine education and wine promotion.

Pedro Ballesteros MW was the lone Spanish Master of Wine until recently, having been joined, just a couple of weeks ago, by Fernando Mora MW and Andreas Kubach MW. And, I also hear that there are other Spaniards who are within reach of achieving this coveted title, with either just their final exams to sit, or their theses to complete!

