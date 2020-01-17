Wine tasting in Mallorca!

A short break in Mallorca, she said. Yeah, great idea, I reply, reaching covertly for the wine guide!

You see, a wine person is never really just on holiday! We are always keen to try new wines, learn about different styles, grape varieties, means of production, and so on. Fortunately, so is my lovely wife, Claire-Marie Soprano (www.clairemarie.es), though I might have been pushing it when I accepted a podcast interview with ‘The Yank and The Limey’ (found on Spotify), as well as a bodega visit!

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper