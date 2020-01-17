Queen sanctions Sussexes’ ‘independent life’

THE QUEEN has sanctioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new ‘independent life’ away from full-time royal duties and said they will now begin a transition period living in the UK and Canada.
In her first public comments since Meghan and Harry released their bombshell statement last week the head of state also expressed her regret at the Sussexes’ wish to step back as senior royals.
But she said her family ‘respect and understand’ their wishes for more independence while still remaining a “valued part” of the monarchy.

By Tony Jones, PA

