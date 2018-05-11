Spanish wines with a French spin

I’m not too bothered if the Champagne Police are about – they surely can’t complain at my writing, and saying, that the winemaker who crafted the sparkling wines (and the still ones) for the Spanish bodega, Viñedos Balmoral, learned his trade in Champagne. Because it’s true!

Hervé Jestin has made fine champagne in several large champagne houses in Champagne, obviously – as that’s the only place where you can make Champagne (he’s said it again!). Amongst those on his CV, Möet et Chandon – of whom you may have heard?!

Contact Colin: colin@colinharknessonwine.com

Facebook Colin Harkness

Tweets @colinonwine