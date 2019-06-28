Johnson ‘row’ piles on the pressure

TORY leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson faced continued questions about his personal life as he attempted to shift the focus back onto plans for his premiership.

Mr Johnson has struggled to get his campaign back on track since police were called to a late-night quarrel at the home he shares with partner Carrie Symonds.

He said it was ‘simply unfair’ to ‘drag’ his loved ones into the political arena.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper