Airlines take-off

VIRGIN Atlantic has unveiled a £1.2 billion bailout package involving only private funds.

The plan to secure its future includes £200 million being provided by founder Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.

Support has also been given by Delta Air Lines – which owns 49% of Virgin Atlantic – new private investors and existing creditors.

The deal must secure approval from relevant creditors through a process introduced as part of Government reforms to corporate restructurings.

Jet2.com back in business

Jet2.com has restarted their flights and holidays programme after suspending its operations for nearly four months.

Almost 50 flights are due to depart on Wednesday across seven airports in England and Scotland to destinations where travel restrictions have been eased, such as Spain, Turkey, Greece and Italy.

The airports served are Manchester, Birmingham, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Glasgow, Newcastle and London Stansted.