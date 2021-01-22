This is Spain – not Siberia

0
306
15/01/2021. Villaconejos, Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, España.rrEl temporal 'Filomena' también ha golpeado con dureza a las zonas más rurales, cubriendo de nieve y hielo campos de cultivo, invernaderos y granjas de animales. rrEl temporal, al igual que la pandemia, ha mostrado la urgencia de relocalizar la producción agrícola, fomentar la agricultura urbana y periurbana y crear centros logísticos que den soporte a la pequeña producción alimentaria y a las comunidades rurales. La alimentación es un sector estratégico para la supervivencia, por lo que es fundamental un cambio de modelo y una apuesta decidida por la agroecología.rrEn la imágen vista aerea de olivares cubiertos de hielo y nieve en Villaconejos.r©Greenpeace/Pedro Armestrerr©Greenpeace Handout/Pedro Armestre- No sales - No Archives - Editorial Use Only - Free use only for 14 days after release. Photo provided by GREENPEACE, distributed handout photo to be used only to illustrate news reporting or commentary on the facts or events depicted in this image.

Spectacular aerial photos of the massive falls of snow that affected large swathes of Spain last week were taken by ecologist association Greenpeace.

More in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.