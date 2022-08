July was the hottest month ever recorded in Spain, according to a press release sent out by the ministry for the ecological transition on Monday.

The heatwave which affected the country during the month was ‘the most intense’ and the second longest on record, running from July 9 to 26.

It was caused by a ‘potent anticyclone’ in the Atlantic which ‘favoured the arrival of a mass of very hot air from Africa’.

