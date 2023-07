The heatwave warned about by AEMET from July 17-19 will reach its peak in Alicante province on Wednesday.

There is a yellow alert for high temperatures all over the province from 12.20 to 20.30 on Tuesday, including the northern coast, southern coast and interior.

On Wednesday the yellow alert remains for the interior of the province over the same hours, but has been raised to orange for the southern coast, where the forecast for Almoradí indicates the mercury could hit 43ºC.