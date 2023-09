A new ‘door-to-door’ service to collect organic waste from restaurants, bars and hotels has been launched in Torrevieja.

Councillor for rubbish and street cleaning María José Ruiz explained that they ran an information campaign and all these ‘large producers’ of biodegradable waste have been offered the chance to take part.

Participants have been handed a 120-litre brown bin to allow them to separate this material from other rubbish, she noted.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News