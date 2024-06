Elche city hall has reinforced passenger transport services in the municipality with the arrival of 40 vehicles from the company Uber.

The drivers started work on Wednesday and 10 of them will exclusively serve the city while the remainder will cover Alicante-Elche airport.

This may come as a relief to passengers who have faced long queues for taxis after arriving at the airport, which has no rail link.

