Seven people were killed when a bus plunged from a bridge into a river in Galicia which had been turned into a torrent by heavy rain.

The accident was reported to the emergency services at 21.19 on Christmas Eve.

A motorist who was driving across the bridge over the River Lérez in the municipality of Pedre explained that the protection barrier had been ‘completely destroyed’ – and this could only have been caused by a vehicle.

