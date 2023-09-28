ITV strike mediation fails

Unions representing motor vehicle inspection (ITV) service workers in the Valencia region are set to go on an indefinite strike from Monday, after no agreement was reached with the public company, Sitval, at the labour arbitration tribunal (TAL) on Wednesday.

They claim that an agreement has not been kept to equalise pay and conditions across the region, after the service reverted to public control under the previous regional government, following 25 years of being run by various private concessionaries.

