The arrival of billions of euros in European cash to Spain presents ‘the greatest opportunity for our country since we joined the EU’, stated Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

He reminded that the country will receive €140 billion in a mixture of direct aid and loans during the period 2021 to 2026.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com