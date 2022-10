Plans to reclassify land to allow building in sector E-3 ‘el Barranco’ of Orihuela Costa were put on public display on Tuesday for any objections to be registered.

The 33,304-square-metre site lies between the Villamartín road and Calles Clavel and Pimienta, opposite Los Dolses commercial centre and the Repsol petrol station.

The reclassification would enable the land to be developed for commercial and services use.

