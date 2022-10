Flagrant misuse of personal mobility vehicles (PMVs), such as electric scooters, in Orihuela is now liable to be penalised since a new bylaw come into force on Monday.

These scooters have proven extremely popular in Orihuela Costa, where there is virtually no public transport and the taxi service is woefully short of vehicles, regularly forcing clients to wait for over an hour, if they come at all.

