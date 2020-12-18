Stricter rules over Christmas holidays announced

Valencia president Ximo Puig has announced additional restrictions for the Christmas period in the region.

The curfew has been brought forward to 23.00 (11pm) until 06.00 each day, except Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve when it will start at midnight.

Only six people will be allowed to meet in social or family gatherings ‘without exception’.

The measures will come into force from Monday.

Sr Puig said they were obliged to take action due to the rising incidence of Covid-19 in the region over the last week.

