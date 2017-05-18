Thieves raid Mojacar petrol station…again

By Richard Torné

Smash and grab thieves broke into a petrol station in Mojacar at the weekend for the second time in less than three weeks to steal a tobacco vending machine.

The incident at the Los Gurullos Cepsa station, located between the hillside village and the beach, happened at about 6am on Saturday (May 13).

According to petrol station owner Diego García, a security camera captured the three hooded thieves driving up to the premises in a stolen van.

They then smashed the large display window to get inside before removing the heavy vending machine and loading it into their vehicle. It is thought they may have gotten away with up to €5,000 in cash stored inside the machine as well as the cigarette packets.