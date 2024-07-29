New school first stone laid

The first stone of the new infant and primary school in Catral was laid on Friday, at a ceremony attended by regional education secretary Daniel McEvoy.

The construction project has been allocated funding of €8.7 million from the Plan Edificant school-building programme.

It will be situated on Avenida Comunitat Valenciana opposite the Primero de Mayo park and will have three buildings, for infant and primary education classrooms and a gym, as well as outdoor spaces.

The infant education building will have six classrooms, plus two more for two to three year olds and another for specific uses.

The primary education area will have 12 classrooms, a multi-purpose hall, classrooms for small groups, support and special education, and a canteen for 400 people in two turns.

The gym will consist of a single floor on a slope and the outdoor spaces will include a playground, two sports courts and a school allotment.