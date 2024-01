The low-cost high-speed train (AVE) concessionary, Ouigo plans to launch connections to Valladolid and Segovia from April, the former as an extension of the route from Madrid to Alicante.

The French company currently operates three services between Madrid and Elche, one of which will reach Valladolid, and is also planning to increase these connections with Elche.

